Happy Valley Brewing Company

If there were no such place as Happy Valley, we would need to invent one. Because, in addition to being a Real Place, Happy Valley is also a State of Mind.
The Happy Valley we all know and love rests in the sheltering shade of Mount Nittany as it rises majestically to meet the blue and white sky. But in a larger sense, Happy Valley is Any Place we gather to remember the old times and celebrate the good times with our friends and families.
We invite you to revisit your own personal Happy Valley by drinking this beer, lovingly hand-crafted for your enjoyment by Head Brewer, Josh Davies.
Welcome Back… to our Family of Craft Beer.
From your Friends at Happy Valley Brewing Company.

PIZZA

Popular Items

LARGE Nachos$16.00
Pretzel Melt$14.00
soft pretzel, smoked ham, gruyere, fried pickles, mustard aioli
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
chicken, dill pickles, creamy coleslaw
Beet$14.00
arugula, beet vinaigrette, roasted pistachios, honey mascarpone, red and gold beets
Nachos short rib - LARGE$16.00
Soft Pretzels$12.00
Locally made, jumbo, soft bavarian style pretzels. Served with beer mustard and cheese sauce
French Fries - PLATE$6.00
House Seasoning
Nachos short rib - SMALL$8.00
BrewCo CLASSIC Burger$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, bacon and cheddar
Pitchfork$17.00
choice of batter fried or smoked chicken, spring mix, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, bacon, red onion, buttermilk dressing, bbq vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

137 Elmwood Steet

State College PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
