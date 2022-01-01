Happy Valley Brewing Company
If there were no such place as Happy Valley, we would need to invent one. Because, in addition to being a Real Place, Happy Valley is also a State of Mind.
The Happy Valley we all know and love rests in the sheltering shade of Mount Nittany as it rises majestically to meet the blue and white sky. But in a larger sense, Happy Valley is Any Place we gather to remember the old times and celebrate the good times with our friends and families.
We invite you to revisit your own personal Happy Valley by drinking this beer, lovingly hand-crafted for your enjoyment by Head Brewer, Josh Davies.
Welcome Back… to our Family of Craft Beer.
From your Friends at Happy Valley Brewing Company.
PIZZA
137 Elmwood Steet • $$
Location
137 Elmwood Steet
State College PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
