Happy Valley restaurants you'll love

Happy Valley restaurants
Toast
  • Happy Valley

Happy Valley's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Happy Valley restaurants

Hog Wild BBQ & Catering image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Hog Wild BBQ & Catering

9226 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Dip$10.49
A Hog Wild Classic! Our Famous Beef Brisket piled on a toasted Hoagie Bun with your choice of cheese. Served with our homemade Aujus for Dipping!
Half Rack of Baby Back RIbs$21.99
Half Rack of Baby Back Pork Ribs (5-6 Ribs), Two Sides and a Slice of Cornbread!
Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs$31.99
Full Rack of Baby Back Pork Ribs (11-12 Ribs), Two Sides and a Slice of Cornbread!
Hops n Drops image

 

Hops n Drops

17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152, Happy Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
VEGGIE BURGER$12.95
A black bean patty with provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and Hops n Drops spread.
KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
Victorico Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Victorico Mexican Food

12330 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley

Avg 4.6 (3455 reviews)
Takeout
Crisp Salads image

 

Crisp Salads

15932 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr., Happy Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chopped Cobb$13.44
Romaine, ﬁeld greens, seared chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, cage-free egg, blue cheese *dressing. *Salads will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Crispy Chicken$12.90
Romaine, arugula, crispy chicken*, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing *now oven baked AND gluten free! salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Greek to Me$9.95
Field greens, spinach, black olives, tomato, cucumber, raw red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, balsamic dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge image

 

Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge

12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asada Burrito$22.00
Marinated skirt steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, & three sauces: molcajete, queso dip, and salsa verde. Served with grilled onion, jalapeño, lettuce, and pico de gallo on the side
Ribeye Tacos$23.00
Oaxaca cheese, ribeye, grilled onion, poblano peppers, & avocado
Mezcaluna Platter$18.00
Wings, nachos, quesadillas, refried beans, flautas, chicken taquitos, taquitos rancheros, green onions, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream, & guacamole
Restaurant banner

 

Villa's Market / Villa's Latin Kitchen

9515 SE 82ND AVE, Happy Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Victorico's Mexican Food - Happy Valley (Sunnyside)

14667 SE Sunnyside RD, Happy Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Tokyroll - 8

172nd & Sunnyside Rd., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
