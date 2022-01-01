Happy Valley restaurants you'll love
More about Hog Wild BBQ & Catering
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Hog Wild BBQ & Catering
9226 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$10.49
A Hog Wild Classic! Our Famous Beef Brisket piled on a toasted Hoagie Bun with your choice of cheese. Served with our homemade Aujus for Dipping!
|Half Rack of Baby Back RIbs
|$21.99
Half Rack of Baby Back Pork Ribs (5-6 Ribs), Two Sides and a Slice of Cornbread!
|Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs
|$31.99
Full Rack of Baby Back Pork Ribs (11-12 Ribs), Two Sides and a Slice of Cornbread!
More about Hops n Drops
Hops n Drops
17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152, Happy Valley
|Popular items
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$12.95
A black bean patty with provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and Hops n Drops spread.
|KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH
|$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
|CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
More about Crisp Salads
Crisp Salads
15932 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr., Happy Valley
|Popular items
|Chopped Cobb
|$13.44
Romaine, ﬁeld greens, seared chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, cage-free egg, blue cheese *dressing. *Salads will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.90
Romaine, arugula, crispy chicken*, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing *now oven baked AND gluten free! salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
|Greek to Me
|$9.95
Field greens, spinach, black olives, tomato, cucumber, raw red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, balsamic dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
More about Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge
Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge
12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley
|Popular items
|Asada Burrito
|$22.00
Marinated skirt steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, & three sauces: molcajete, queso dip, and salsa verde. Served with grilled onion, jalapeño, lettuce, and pico de gallo on the side
|Ribeye Tacos
|$23.00
Oaxaca cheese, ribeye, grilled onion, poblano peppers, & avocado
|Mezcaluna Platter
|$18.00
Wings, nachos, quesadillas, refried beans, flautas, chicken taquitos, taquitos rancheros, green onions, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream, & guacamole
More about Villa's Market / Villa's Latin Kitchen
Villa's Market / Villa's Latin Kitchen
9515 SE 82ND AVE, Happy Valley
More about Victorico's Mexican Food - Happy Valley (Sunnyside)
Victorico's Mexican Food - Happy Valley (Sunnyside)
14667 SE Sunnyside RD, Happy Valley
More about Tokyroll - 8
Tokyroll - 8
172nd & Sunnyside Rd., Portland