Carne asada in Happy Valley

Happy Valley restaurants
Happy Valley restaurants that serve carne asada

Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge image

 

Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine & Lounge

12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Burrito$25.00
Marinated skirt steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, & three sauces: molcajete, queso dip, and salsa verde. Served with grilled onion, jalapeño, lettuce, and pico de gallo on the side
Carne Asada Y Mojo$29.00
Skirt steak, mushroom, onion, and shrimp sautéed in garlic and chile butter. Served with Mexican rice, & refried beans
Carne Asada Salad$24.00
Arcadian lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, bacon, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, raspberry dressing, balsamic dressing, marinated skirt steak, & grilled red onion rings
More about Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine & Lounge
Consumer pic

 

Victorico's Mexican Food - Sunnyside Rd

14667 SE Sunnyside RD, Happy Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Fries$14.99
More about Victorico's Mexican Food - Sunnyside Rd

