Carne asada in Happy Valley

Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine & Lounge
12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$25.00
Marinated skirt steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, & three sauces: molcajete, queso dip, and salsa verde. Served with grilled onion, jalapeño, lettuce, and pico de gallo on the side
|Carne Asada Y Mojo
|$29.00
Skirt steak, mushroom, onion, and shrimp sautéed in garlic and chile butter. Served with Mexican rice, & refried beans
|Carne Asada Salad
|$24.00
Arcadian lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, bacon, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, raspberry dressing, balsamic dressing, marinated skirt steak, & grilled red onion rings