Chili in Happy Valley
Happy Valley restaurants that serve chili
More about Crisp - Happy Valley
Crisp - Happy Valley
15932 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr., Happy Valley
|Chili Bowl V/DF
|$10.99
Spinach, quinoa & a generous ladle of hearty chickpea chili
|2-Bean Chili V/DF
|$5.95
Loaded with feisty flavor and protein from garbanzo & black beans as well as veggies...mmmm...
More about Hops n Drops - Happy Valley
Hops n Drops - Happy Valley
17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152, Happy Valley
|CHILI NACHOS
|$15.95
Tortilla chips topped with chili, Baja veggies, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, tomato, pickled jalapeños and green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa.
|CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$14.25
Magic happens here… Tater Tots loaded up with chili, chopped pickled jalapeños, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, tomato and red onion. Drizzled with avocado ranch dressing then sprinkled with fresh cilantro.