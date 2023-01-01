Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Happy Valley

Happy Valley restaurants
Happy Valley restaurants that serve chili

Crisp - Happy Valley

15932 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr., Happy Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Bowl V/DF$10.99
Spinach, quinoa & a generous ladle of hearty chickpea chili
2-Bean Chili V/DF$5.95
Loaded with feisty flavor and protein from garbanzo & black beans as well as veggies...mmmm...
More about Crisp - Happy Valley
Hops n Drops - Happy Valley

17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152, Happy Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILI NACHOS$15.95
Tortilla chips topped with chili, Baja veggies, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, tomato, pickled jalapeños and green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa.
CHILI CHEESE TOTS$14.25
Magic happens here… Tater Tots loaded up with chili, chopped pickled jalapeños, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, tomato and red onion. Drizzled with avocado ranch dressing then sprinkled with fresh cilantro.
More about Hops n Drops - Happy Valley

