Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Happy Valley

Go
Happy Valley restaurants
Toast

Happy Valley restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken image

 

Crisp Salads

15932 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr., Happy Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Large$83.00
Romaine, arugula, fried chicken, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty roasted walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing
Crispy Chicken$12.90
Romaine, arugula, crispy chicken*, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing *now oven baked AND gluten free! salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Crispy Chicken Family$55.00
Romaine, arugula, crispy chicken, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty roasted walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing
More about Crisp Salads
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Hops n Drops

17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152, Happy Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Happy Valley

Quesadillas

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Taquitos

Burritos

Fajita Salad

Pies

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Happy Valley to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston