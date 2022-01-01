Crispy chicken in Happy Valley
Crisp Salads
15932 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr., Happy Valley
|Crispy Chicken Large
|$83.00
Romaine, arugula, fried chicken, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty roasted walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.90
Romaine, arugula, crispy chicken*, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing *now oven baked AND gluten free! salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
|Crispy Chicken Family
|$55.00
Romaine, arugula, crispy chicken, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty roasted walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing
Hops n Drops
17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152, Happy Valley
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.