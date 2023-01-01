Enchiladas in Happy Valley
Happy Valley restaurants that serve enchiladas
Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine & Lounge
12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley
|Mole Enchiladas
|$17.00
Crema sauce, cheddar, Mexican rice, & black beans Choose: Cheese, picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $2.00
|Kids Enchilada
|$7.50
Corn tortilla, enchilada salsa on top, cheese, mexican rice, refried beans. Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo, beans and cheese
|Enchilada Suizas
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, refried beans, & Mexican rice
Victorico's Mexican Food - Clackamas
12330 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley
|#5 Beef Taco And Enchilada
|$11.50
1 Shredded Beef or Chicken Enchilada & Beef Taco
|#5 Bean & Cheese Burrito And Enchilada
|$11.50
1 Shredded Beef of Chicken Enchilada & Beans & Cheese Burrito