Enchiladas in Happy Valley

Happy Valley restaurants
Happy Valley restaurants that serve enchiladas

Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine & Lounge

12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mole Enchiladas$17.00
Crema sauce, cheddar, Mexican rice, & black beans Choose: Cheese, picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $2.00
Kids Enchilada$7.50
Corn tortilla, enchilada salsa on top, cheese, mexican rice, refried beans. Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo, beans and cheese
Enchilada Suizas$18.00
Grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, refried beans, & Mexican rice
FRENCH FRIES

Victorico's Mexican Food - Clackamas

12330 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley

Avg 4.6 (3455 reviews)
Takeout
#5 Beef Taco And Enchilada$11.50
1 Shredded Beef or Chicken Enchilada & Beef Taco
#5 Bean & Cheese Burrito And Enchilada$11.50
1 Shredded Beef of Chicken Enchilada & Beans & Cheese Burrito
