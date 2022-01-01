Fajitas in Happy Valley
Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge
12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley
|Steak / Chicken Fajitas
|$24.00
Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
|Steak Fajitas
|$24.00
Grilled Steak Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
|Sampler Fajita
|$27.00
A mix of Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak, and Shrimp , Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole