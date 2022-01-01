Mac and cheese in Happy Valley
Happy Valley restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Hog Wild BBQ & Catering
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Hog Wild BBQ & Catering
9226 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley
|Mac N Cheese
|$5.95
|Mac N Cheese
|$5.95
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$6.99
More about Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge
Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge
12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
More about Hops n Drops
Hops n Drops
17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152, Happy Valley
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$6.75
|MAC & CHEESE 410
|$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
|BUFFALO BACON CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
Mac and Cheese with our signature Buffalo wing sauce, bacon and just the right amount of blue cheese.