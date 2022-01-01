Mac and cheese in Happy Valley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hog Wild BBQ & Catering image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Hog Wild BBQ & Catering

9226 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$5.95
Mac N Cheese$5.95
Kids Mac n Cheese$6.99
More about Hog Wild BBQ & Catering
Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge image

 

Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge

12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.99
More about Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge
KIDS MAC & CHEESE image

 

Hops n Drops

17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152, Happy Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$6.75
MAC & CHEESE 410$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
BUFFALO BACON CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
Mac and Cheese with our signature Buffalo wing sauce, bacon and just the right amount of blue cheese.
More about Hops n Drops

