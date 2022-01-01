Quesadillas in Happy Valley
Happy Valley restaurants that serve quesadillas
Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge
12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley
|Quesadilla
|$13.50
Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack, onions, tomato, guacamole, & sour cream
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.99
|Portabella Mushroom Quesadilla
|$16.00
Portabella mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, flour tortilla, Monterey Jack, cheddar, guacamole, & pico de gallo
Hops n Drops
17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152, Happy Valley
|BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
|CARNITAS QUESADILLA
|$12.25
Cajun seasoned lean marinated pork, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions & Baja veggies. Topped with avocado ranch dressing and fresh cilantro.