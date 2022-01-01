Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Happy Valley

Happy Valley restaurants
Happy Valley restaurants that serve quesadillas

Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge image

 

Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge

12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley

Takeout
Quesadilla$13.50
Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack, onions, tomato, guacamole, & sour cream
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Portabella Mushroom Quesadilla$16.00
Portabella mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, flour tortilla, Monterey Jack, cheddar, guacamole, & pico de gallo
More about Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge
Item pic

 

Hops n Drops

17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152, Happy Valley

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
CARNITAS QUESADILLA$12.25
Cajun seasoned lean marinated pork, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions & Baja veggies. Topped with avocado ranch dressing and fresh cilantro.
More about Hops n Drops

