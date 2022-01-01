Tacos in Happy Valley
Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge
12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley
|Steak Tacos
|$21.00
Grilled steak, green peppers, grilled onions, & cilantro
|Shrimp Tacos
|$21.00
Pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro-lime dressing, rancho beans, & white rice
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Baked flour taco shell, iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & choice of beans
Hops n Drops
17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152, Happy Valley
|FISH TACOS
|$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.
|CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS
|$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
|STREET TACOS
|$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.