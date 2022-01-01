Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Happy Valley

Happy Valley restaurants
Happy Valley restaurants that serve tacos

Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge image

 

Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge

12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley

Steak Tacos$21.00
Grilled steak, green peppers, grilled onions, & cilantro
Shrimp Tacos$21.00
Pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro-lime dressing, rancho beans, & white rice
Taco Salad$13.00
Baked flour taco shell, iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & choice of beans
Item pic

 

Hops n Drops

17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152, Happy Valley

FISH TACOS$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.
CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
STREET TACOS$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
