Taquitos in Happy Valley
Happy Valley restaurants that serve taquitos
Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge
12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley
|Chicken Taquitos
|$14.00
Chicken, Jack cheese, & tortillas, deep fried and topped with sour cream & guacamole
Hops n Drops
17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152, Happy Valley
|CHICKEN TAQUITOS
|$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.