Happy Valley
Happy Valley is an Atlanta dim sum restaurant that has been a staple in the community for over 25 years. We serve various Cantonese cuisine, dim sum and also provide full service catering.
5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Location
Norcross GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
