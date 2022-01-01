Go
Happy Wok Asian Diner

Offering delicious Asian fare!

14125 W State Hwy 29 suite b206

Popular Items

General Tso's**
breaded and stir fried in a spicy general tso's sauce served with red chili peppers and broccoli
Sweet and Sour
breaded and deep fried served with bell peppers, onions, pineapples. sweet and sour sauce is on the side (beef excluded from this selection)
Pork Eggrolls (2)$3.50
ground pork and vegetables wrapped in crispy egg roll wrap
Orange**
breaded and stir fried in a spicy brown sauce served with dried orange peels and broccoli
1/2 Crab Rangoons (4)$4.25
fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese and crabmeat
Crab Rangoons (8)$8.50
fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese and crabmeat
Vegetable Eggrolls (2)$3.50
vegetables wrapped in crispy egg roll wrap
Sesame
breaded and stir fried in a sweet sesame sauce served with pineapples and broccoli
Lo Mein Noodles
egg noodles stir fried with broccoli bean sprouts, mushrooms, carrots, and green onions
Fried Rice
fried rice tossed with egg, peas and carrots
Location

Liberty Hill TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
