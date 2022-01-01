Go
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

This is what happy tastes like!

850 Longpond Road

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders (6 Piece)$10.99
Hot Caramel Cup Sundae$7.79
Chicken Nuggets (12 Piece)$8.99
ROC Melt$8.79
Our take on a Rochester classic! Fresh ground beef patty tucked between two slices of buttery Texas toast with melted American cheese. We then to top it with a generous serving of mac salad and french fries smothered in meat hot sauce!
Buffalo Chicken Melt$8.79
Crispy chicken tenders smothered in your choice of mild or hot wing sauce, tucked between two slices of buttery Texas toast, topped with fresh lettuce and bleu cheese dressing.
Strawberry Sundae$7.79
Nachos w/ Cheese$4.99
Patty Melt$8.79
Fresh ground beef served on two slices of buttery texas toast with melted American cheese. Comes with your choice of toppings.
Chicken Ranch Melt$8.79
Crispy chicken tenders served on two slices of buttery Texas toast with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch and melted American cheese.
Large Mug Root Beer Float$4.86
Location

850 Longpond Road

Rochester NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

