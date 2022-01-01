Go
Happy Humpback Cafe

Breakfast and lunch café in the Magnolia village of Gloucester, MA. Before placing your order, please inform us of any food allergies.

2 Lexington Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build-Your-Own-Sandwich$6.49
Hot Coffee
Happy Burger$9.99
5oz smash patty, aged cheddar, iceburg lettuce, tomato, bacon, and Happy Sauce on a potato roll.
Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Brined and roasted chicken breast, smoked tomato jam, and iceberg lettuce tossed with ranch dressing, cucumber, red onion on a potato roll.
The Niles$8.99
Egg, country ham, aged cheddar, maple butter, jalapeño, pickled shallots on a house-made biscuit
Italian Grinder$12.99
Salami, capicola, prosciutto, and mortadella all sliced to order; aged provolone, Bibb lettuce, peppadew peppers, aged balsamic, oil and vinegar on a ciabatta roll.
Traditional Breakfast$9.99
Three eggs your way with home fries and your choice of toast and side of meat (bacon, turkey bacon, mortadella, or deli ham)
The Wingaersheek$9.49
Egg, avocado, turkey bacon, mixed greens, citrus vinaigrette, pickled shallot in a wrap
Gaga's Coffee Cake$3.49
Traditional family recipe coffee cake
Iced Coffee
See full menu

Location

2 Lexington Ave

Gloucester MA

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

