HappyRito Seafood

Restauranteur Ethan Huynh, who was raised in South Louisiana, first independent Vietnamese Cajun concept Happyrito Seafood comes to Texas. We welcome our patrons to taste and experience our version and style of Viet-Cajun cuisine in Central Texas.

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard

Popular Items

BS4 (5LB) Crawfish Boil$53.75
This is how we do in Louisiana. You pick your Boil Style. (add Spice Bomb if you DARE...) Comes with all the Fixes meaning Corn, Potato, Pork Sausage and Seafood Sauce.
BS4 (3LB) Crawfish Boil$32.25
Just Crawfish Y'all... and your Boil Style (add Spice Bomb if you DARE) and NO Fixes.
B1 Shrimp Basket$17.00
(8) Fried Shrimp with Cocktail or Tartar Sauce, Flavored Crinkle Fries, Salad with Buttermilk Ranch or Italian Dressing and Sweet Roll.
Sausage$3.00
S2 Crab Eggroll$10.00
Deep-Fried Egg Roll with our in house Crab Mix. Serve with Plum Sauce.
B5 The Works Basket$19.00
An Iconic Duo Seafood Combo (4 Shrimp & 2 Fish) with Cocktail or Tartar Sauce, Flavored Crinkle Fries, Salad with Buttermilk Ranch or Italian Dressing and Sweet Roll.
S4 Chicken Bites$8.00
Bites size Marinated Chicken with your choice of flavor.
BS1 Happy Boil$35.00
Our Boil Combo (14 Shrimp & 1 Snow Crab Cluster) with your choice of Boil Style, (Add Spice Bomb if you dare...) Corn, Potato, Pork Sausage and Melted Butter. Serve with Dad's Famous Gumbo (Cup).
Corn$1.50
1/2 ILB Potato$2.00
Location

Cedar Park TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
