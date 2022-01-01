Go
Toast

Happy's Hamburgers

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10435 N Scottsdale Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (676 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10435 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Happy's Hamburgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crust Brothers

No reviews yet

We are a locally owned family run business. We specialize in a one a kind pizza crust recipe that is crispy on the bottom but soft and fluffy on top. Our pizza sauce has been passed down through generations and we are extremely generous with our toppings. We also feature amazing salads and subs with a diverse beer and wine list. Our restaurant will take you back to your hometown pizzeria. We are passionate about hospitality. Our mission statement is "Fun, Happy, Pizza" and that applies to our guests as well as staff.

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea

No reviews yet

Lettuce serve you.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston