Go
Toast

Happy's Hamburgers

Come in and enjoy!

10435 North Scottsdale Rd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

10435 North Scottsdale Rd

Paradise Valley AZ

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Saturday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cook & Craft-Shea

No reviews yet

a locals eatery

Crust Brothers

No reviews yet

We are a locally owned family run business. We specialize in a one a kind pizza crust recipe that is crispy on the bottom but soft and fluffy on top. Our pizza sauce has been passed down through generations and we are extremely generous with our toppings. We also feature amazing salads and subs with a diverse beer and wine list. Our restaurant will take you back to your hometown pizzeria. We are passionate about hospitality. Our mission statement is "Fun, Happy, Pizza" and that applies to our guests as well as staff.

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea

No reviews yet

Lettuce serve you.

Happy's Hamburgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston