Happy Teriyaki

Happy Teriyaki in Stanwood, WA

SUSHI

9730 Washington 532 STE G • $

Avg 4.7 (284 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Rolls (2)$5.99
Deep fried cabbage, pork, and other veggies inside egg roll skin shell.
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$11.99
Chicken Teriyaki stir fried with onions and garlic in Chili Sauce. Served with Rice and Salad.
Small Gyoza (8)$6.99
Our top-selling appetizer. These potstickers made with veggies and pork perfectly pair with our teriyaki!
California Roll$8.99
Kanimi, avocado, and cucumber
Teriyaki Sauce - Cup$0.25
Fried Rice$10.99
Savory Fried Rice with hint of garlic and egg
Chicken Teriyaki$10.99
Classic Chicken Teriyaki. Served with Rice and Salad
Disposable Chopsticks
Yakisoba$10.99
Combo
Choice of 2 Teriyaki or Appetizer (Gyoza or Egg Roll) combination meal.
-Served with rice and salad-
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9730 Washington 532 STE G

Stanwood WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

