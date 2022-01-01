Go
Harajuku Taproom

Come on in and join us at LA's 1st Japanese Craft Beer Izakaya. We've got a wide selection of Japanese Craft Beers and Sake; all ready to pair with our menu of Japanese small-plate dishes. Menu items include a variety of yakitori skewers, gyoza dumplings, sushi, rice bowls and more!

BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

4410 Sepulveda Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (819 reviews)

Popular Items

Oyako Don*$12.00
Chicken & egg with onion and seasoning over rice
California Roll$8.00
Shishito Pepper$5.00
Topped with bonito flakes.
Onigiri Rice Balls$7.00
2 hand-made rice balls come with your choice of filling: salmon, ume-pickled plum, konbu-seaweed and "NEW" fillings: Chashu; Tuna Mayo; and Chicken Karaage Mayo.
Negima / Thigh & Green Onion (2 skewers)$6.00
Seasoned with house tare
Nasu / Eggplant$5.50
Seasoned with Miso Glaze.
Karaage Fried Chicken
Beer-battered, Japanese fried chicken thigh with Sriracha mayo. "NEW" Have it tossed in a sauce: Kimchi; or Sweet Chili for $1.50
Hiyayakko / Cold Tofu$6.00
Soft tofu with bonito flakes, ginger and soy sauce.
Taproom Gyoza - Pork/Chicken$7.00
Japanese Pork-Chicken dumplings with dipping sauce - ponzu & green onion.
Bento Box Special$15.00
Enjoy our special box lunch w-choice of Chicken Karaage; Chicken Katsu; Teriyaki Salmon, or Pork/Chicken Gyoza (5 pieces), includes: California Roll (4 pcs); Seaweed Salad, Pickles; and Rice.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4410 Sepulveda Blvd

Culver City CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

