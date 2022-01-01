Go
Harbor and Hops

Harbor and Hops is a fast casual gastropub with an emphasis on a chef driven menu of pub favorites, Plated entrees and rotating seasonal specials. Dedicated to offering the best craft beverages from our region and around the country.. A family friendly place to get together for a meal and to catch a game. Enjoy our pet friendly patio or join a group at our fire-pits. Harbor and Hops invites our friends and neighbors to join us great food and craft beverages in our neighborhood pub in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Conveniently located just east of the roundabouts on Hwy 62

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

3010 Gottbrath Parkway • $$

Avg 4.2 (581 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3010 Gottbrath Parkway

Jeffersonville IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
