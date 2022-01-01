Go
Toast

Harbor House Kona

Come in and enjoy!

74-425 Kealakehe Pkwy #4, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

74-425 Kealakehe Pkwy #4, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Kailua-Kona HI

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ultimate Burger

No reviews yet

All Ultimate Burgers are prepared from scratch daily using only the finest Local, Hawaiian ingredients..Fresh ground, grass fed, hand Formed Big Island Beef with no hormones or antibiotics, daily baked local Brioche buns, local fresh veggies (organic whenever possible), Ultimate French Fries are fresh cut daily and prepared the way the French intended (double blanched) and seasoned with fresh, fine chopped organic thyme and parsley, kosher salt and served with our house made Aioli dipping sauce. House made Lemonade to wash down the deliciousness! We also offer Vegetarian, Gluten & Keto friendly. Come by & see us!

Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme

No reviews yet

Local and American style cuisine

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

Champy's

No reviews yet

Find us Monday through Friday from 4:30 am to 8:30 am below Kealakehe High School on Ane K Highway with $5 bentos, musubis, and drinks. From 11am to 4pm, find us at Keauhou Harbor serving snacks made in Hawaii.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston