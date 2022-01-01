Harbor House Kona
Come in and enjoy!
74-425 Kealakehe Pkwy #4, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Location
74-425 Kealakehe Pkwy #4, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Kailua-Kona HI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ultimate Burger
All Ultimate Burgers are prepared from scratch daily using only the finest Local, Hawaiian ingredients..Fresh ground, grass fed, hand Formed Big Island Beef with no hormones or antibiotics, daily baked local Brioche buns, local fresh veggies (organic whenever possible), Ultimate French Fries are fresh cut daily and prepared the way the French intended (double blanched) and seasoned with fresh, fine chopped organic thyme and parsley, kosher salt and served with our house made Aioli dipping sauce. House made Lemonade to wash down the deliciousness! We also offer Vegetarian, Gluten & Keto friendly. Come by & see us!
Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme
Local and American style cuisine
Jamba
Life Better Blended
Champy's
Find us Monday through Friday from 4:30 am to 8:30 am below Kealakehe High School on Ane K Highway with $5 bentos, musubis, and drinks. From 11am to 4pm, find us at Keauhou Harbor serving snacks made in Hawaii.