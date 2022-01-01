Go
Toast

Harbor House Trading Company

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM

101 N Main St. • $$

Avg 5 (19 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

101 N Main St.

Leland MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Riverside Inn

No reviews yet

The Riverside Inn has been a Leland landmark and beacon of warm hospitality since the beginning of the last century. It's a come as you are kind of place, fondly known as a home away from home to locals and travelers alike, and host to many a spirited gathering. The Riv offers delicious seasonal fare, an eclectic wine list, and excellent service.

The Cove Restaurant

No reviews yet

Fresh Fish x Cold Beer

The Leland Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fiddleheads Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

A Healthy Sandwich Shop. Our natural and fresh ingredients are found locally and regionally throughout Michigan. Our products contain no GMOs, hormones, or antibiotics. Enjoy a ready-made sandwich or order online or in-house from our menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston