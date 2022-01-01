Go
Harbor Kitchen and Tap

Harbor Kitchen + Tap is a casual dining hotspot that evokes nautical and beach living in every aspect. Located in Libertyville, IL our restaurant and bar features fresh island dishes and coastal craft cocktails.

1762 North Milwaukee Avenue

Popular Items

CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS$15.99
Rock shrimp tacos garnished with marinated red cabbage, chipotle aioli and roasted corn salsa, served with basmati rice
CLAM CHOWDER$6.99
FISH & CHIPS$14.99
Beer battered and hand dipped, crispy fried, served with tartar sauce and our scoop fries
GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH$15.99
Seasoned grilled mahi with a soy ginger glaze, topped with marinated red onion, grilled pineapple and fresh avocado, on a potato bun, with a side of tartar sauce
PESTO CHICKEN WRAP$12.99
LOBSTER ROLL$21.99
Heavenly chunks of our secret lobster mixture stuffed inside a buttered split top roll
PARADISE CHEESEBURGER$13.99
Our signature brisket/sirloin/chuck mix hand patty topped with American cheese, served on a potato bun
BONELESS WINGS$13.99
Tender boneless wings tossed in one of our housemade sauces served with blue cheese or ranch and celery
KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado and pineapple slaw, served on a potato bun
MOZZARELLA PLANKS$9.99
Block cheese, hand cut, wrapped in a wonton, fried, served with honey mustard
Location

1762 North Milwaukee Avenue

Libertyville IL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

