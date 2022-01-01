Go
Harbor General Store

Come in and enjoy!

7804 PIONEER WAY

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grown Up Grilled Cheese$10.75
Beechers, Gouda, Arugula & Bacon on Sourdough
Nutty Cacao Bowl$9.95
Granola, Banana, blueberries, organic peanut butter, cocoa nibs & local honey.
New Yorkerish$11.95
Roast Beef, Provolone,onion and horseradish cream sauce on Ciabatta
Build Your Own Sandwich$9.75
Choose your bread, meat, cheese, sauce, and veggies
Cubano$11.95
Slow Roasted Pork, Black Forrest Ham, Yellow Mustard, Pickles & Swiss on Ciabatta
BLT$9.95
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on White Bread
So Cal$11.95
Turkey , Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato , Sprouts, Tapatio Mayo, Mayo Mustard & Cheddar on a French Roll.
Breakfast Burrito$6.25
scrambled egg, pork sausage,shredded cheddar cheese & salsa in a flour tortilla
Our Reuben$9.95
Pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000island, swiss cheese on Marble Rye
Classic Bowl$9.95
Granola, Banana, Blueberries, Pineapple, Strawberries, toasted coconut & local honey
Location

7804 PIONEER WAY

GIG HARBOR WA

Sunday8:30 am - 12:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 12:30 pm
