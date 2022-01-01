Go
Toast
  • /
  • Aurora
  • /
  • Harbor Station Food Truck

Harbor Station Food Truck

Harbor Station Creative Seafood Food Truck. Get your seafood fix today!

Chambers Foodtruck Park

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$6.00
See full menu

Location

Chambers Foodtruck Park

Aurora CO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience.
Come in and enjoy!

Cedar Creek Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ursula Brewery

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Private Label Distillery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston