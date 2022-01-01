Harbour Restaurant
We would like to welcome you to the Harbour Restaurant, the great American eatery. Our goal is your complete satisfaction. We hope to achieve this by using the freshest and finest ingredients to produce meals that not only taste great but look great. We have created meals that are great values. We have created a place with a warm, comfortable atmosphere where you can relax and enjoy each other, maybe see a friend or two and share a couple of laughs. Great food! Great friends! Great times!
SEAFOOD • GRILL
463 Maple Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
463 Maple Street
Winchendon MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hometown Diner
Come in and enjoy!
The Grove at the Woodbound Inn
The Grove at the Woodbound Inn features seasonal entrees and Pub favorites.
Z-Epicurean Feast
Founded with a passion for delicious, fresh food, our experience, core values, and commitment to great customer service has made us the number one corporate foodservice provider in New England.