Harbour Restaurant

We would like to welcome you to the Harbour Restaurant, the great American eatery. Our goal is your complete satisfaction. We hope to achieve this by using the freshest and finest ingredients to produce meals that not only taste great but look great. We have created meals that are great values. We have created a place with a warm, comfortable atmosphere where you can relax and enjoy each other, maybe see a friend or two and share a couple of laughs. Great food! Great friends! Great times!

SEAFOOD • GRILL

463 Maple Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$11.99
Ciabatta croutons with crisp romaine & a creamy Caesar dressing
Haddock Chunks$19.99
Over ¾ lb golden fried haddock chunks in a light beer batter
2 Way Combo$22.99
You Pick Two: Fried Clam Strips, Chicken Tenders, Fried Calamari, Beer Battered Haddock Fillet, Fried Popcorn Shrimp, Fried Bay Scallops, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Fried Haddock Chunks, Baked Haddock Chunk Casserole
Fried Haddock Fillet$18.99
Fried Haddock fillet in our homemade beer batter
Clam Chowder$6.99
Homemade New England hard shell clam chowder
Pound of Wings$12.99
Meaty and juicy with your choice of: buffalo, sweet chili, garlic parmesan, mango habanero, teriyaki, cajun, chipotle & plain
Famous Chicken Tenders$15.99
Hand breaded & lightly fried moist & tender
Haddock Tacos$15.99
Fried or baked haddock on three grilled soft taco shells with lettuce, salsa, chipotle sauce & shredded cheese
Trifecta Burger$13.99
Our 8 oz burger made with brisket, short rib & chuck served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & American cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.99
Our famous lightly breaded chicken tenders served with fries
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

463 Maple Street

Winchendon MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

