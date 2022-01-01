Hard Knox BBQ
Fresh-daily, Pecan smoked Ozarks Barbecue with Chef-inspired Side Dishes.
Custom Catering services for groups of any size.
Dine in, Curbside Carry-Out and Online Ordering is available as well.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
2931 E. Battlefield • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2931 E. Battlefield
Springfield MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Great American Taco Company
Chef Inspired. Big Tacos. Big Flavors.
cellar + plate
Come on in and enjoy!
The Metropolitan Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Pasta Express
Come in and enjoy!