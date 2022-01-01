Go
Toast

Hard Knox BBQ

Fresh-daily, Pecan smoked Ozarks Barbecue with Chef-inspired Side Dishes.
Custom Catering services for groups of any size.

Dine in, Curbside Carry-Out and Online Ordering is available as well.

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

2931 E. Battlefield • $

Avg 4.7 (209 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Mac N Cheese$8.50
Brisket & Pulled Chicken$13.00
4 Burnt Ends Rangoons$7.00
1 lb Pulled Pork$17.00
1 lb Burnt Ends$25.00
Burnt Ends & Mild Sausage$13.25
Indv. Fries$1.95
1 Link Green Chili Sausage$4.25
Burnt Ends & Pulled Pork$13.25
Large Dr. Pepper & Bourbon Beans$7.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

2931 E. Battlefield

Springfield MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Great American Taco Company

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired. Big Tacos. Big Flavors.

cellar + plate

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Metropolitan Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pasta Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston