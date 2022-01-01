Hard Knox North Knox
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
2300 N Central St
Knoxville, TN 37917
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2300 N Central St, Knoxville TN 37917
Nearby restaurants
Steamboat Sandwiches
Come in and enjoy!
Wild Love Bakehouse
Online ordering available from 8am - 10am Wednesday - Sunday. Pick-up inside.
Store hours:
Wednesday - Sunday
8am - 6pm
Hops and Hollers
We are a neighborhood Restaurant & Beer Garden outside of Downtown Knoxville. We offer a sandwich and sharable menu full of Southern favorites. 3x Great American Beer Bar Winner ('18, '19 & '20). The outside features a huge, dog friendly beer garden with games: Bocce, Ping-Pong, Foosball, Corn Hole, and Giant Jenga. The Shop (behind the beer garden) features the Inward Half Golf Swing Bay with over 100 golf courses that can be rented by the hour! The taproom features over 100 cans & 32 taps. They include many local favorites, crafts from throughout the state of Tennessee, regional staples, delicious ciders, & domestics. TVs throughout make it a great place to catch the game.
Club XYZ
Club XYZ. Knoxville Pride Since 2004.