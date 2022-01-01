Hard Knox Pizza

Go
Open for Dining Room and Patio Seating - plus Curbside/Pick-Up. We are a Knoxville based, woman-owned, artisan pizza restaurant engaged in the authentic old-world art of making wood-fired pizza. Everything at Hard Knox is fresh and locally sourced whenever possible, developed in-house, made fresh every day and then cooked at over 750 degrees in our wood fired oven.
PIZZA • SALADS

4437 Kingston Pike • $$

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Great White Hope$18.00
Housemade pesto cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, marinated cage free, non GMO chicken, hand shaved parmesan, crushed red pepper, extra virgin olive oil. (Chicken marinade contains crushed red peppers
12" Marci-Roni$16.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & basil.
12" Marciano$14.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.
12" Iron Mike$16.00
Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, caramelized garlic, hand shaved parmesan, extra virgin olive oil.
Mini Meatballs$11.00
Half Order: 9 Meatballs
Full Order: 18 Meatballs
Tossed in our house made red sauce, topped with fresh oregano and parmesan cheese.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta, green peppers, and pepperoncinis tossed in our house made vinaigrette. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)
Garlic Knots$10.00
Our delicious house made dough knotted and sautéed with caramelized garlic and garlic oil and then drizzled with an herb butter sauce for dipping. Garnished with fresh oregano.
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, tossed with our house made Caesar dressing. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)
12" Veggie$16.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
12" Bonecrusher$18.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & sweet Italian sausage, fresh rosemary and crushed red pepper.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4437 Kingston Pike

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
