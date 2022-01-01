Hard Knox Pizza
Open for in-store dining and Patio Seating - plus Curbside/Pick-Up. We are a Knoxville based, woman-owned, artisan pizza restaurant engaged in the authentic old-world art of making wood-fired pizza. Everything at Hard Knox is fresh and locally sourced whenever possible, developed in-house, made fresh every day and then cooked at over 750 degrees in our wood fired oven.
10847 Hardin Valley Rd • $$
10847 Hardin Valley Rd
Knoxville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
