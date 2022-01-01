Hard Knox Pizza

Go
Open for in-store dining and Patio Seating - plus Curbside/Pick-Up. We are a Knoxville based, woman-owned, artisan pizza restaurant engaged in the authentic old-world art of making wood-fired pizza. Everything at Hard Knox is fresh and locally sourced whenever possible, developed in-house, made fresh every day and then cooked at over 750 degrees in our wood fired oven.
10847 Hardin Valley Rd • $$

12" Marci-Roni$16.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & basil.
12" Bonecrusher$18.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & sweet Italian sausage, fresh rosemary and crushed red pepper.
Roni-Roll$11.00
Our house made dough rolled with fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and parmesan cheese. Served with our house made red sauce on the side. (Add fresh spinach for $1)
12" Marciano$14.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.
12" Barbed Wire$19.00
Locally sourced BBQ pulled pork, smoked mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños & topped with a bourbon reduction. No red sauce.
Lunch Special$15.00
1 8" Pizza, 1/2 Salad and a 16oz Drink
Garlic Knots$10.00
Our delicious house made dough knotted and sautéed with caramelized garlic and garlic oil and then drizzled with an herb butter sauce for dipping. Garnished with fresh oregano.
12" Rocky Balboa$18.00
Housemade red sauce, provolone, sweet Italian sausage, red & green peppers, red onions, dried oregano, crushed red peppers, and extra virgin olive oil.
12" Iron Mike$16.00
Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, caramelized garlic, hand shaved parmesan, extra virgin olive oil.
Family Meal Deal$45.00
2 12" Pizzas, 1 Full Salad, and 1 Small Plate.
10847 Hardin Valley Rd

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
