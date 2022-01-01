Go
"Located in the downtown area of scenic Bemidji, Hard Times offers all the popular amenities of a northern Minnesota bar and grill, complete with a friendly and accommodating atmosphere. In addition to the great food and fine spirits there is also a venue of live music featuring popular local artists as well as other musicians from around the upper Midwest. All within sight of the historic statues of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue ox! Come on in and say hello today!"

119 3rd st nw • $$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Reservations
Fast Service
Solo Dining

119 3rd st nw

Bemidji MN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
