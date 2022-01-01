Go
Toast

Hard Times Cafe

Because You Deserve a Great Bowl of Chili

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1404 King Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)

Popular Items

4 Way Chili Mac$11.49
Your choice of chili over spaghetti, topped with shredded cheddar and chopped onions. Served with or with out beans.
Corn Dog Nuggets$8.99
Nathan's all beef mini corn dogs served with a brown mustard dipping sauce.
3 Way Chili Mac$10.99
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti and topped with shredded cheddar cheese. Served with or with out beans.
Grilled Wings$10.99
Bone-in grilled chicken wings in your choice of sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese and carrots.
Chili Taters$11.99
Tater tots smothered with your choice of Chili, topped with cheddar and sour cream.
5 Way Chili Mac$12.49
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti, with beans, shredded cheese and chopped onions.
Chili Mac$9.99
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti, with or with out beans.
Onion Rings$6.99
Fresh cut colossal onions hand dipped in beer batter.
Corn Bread$0.50
Chili Bowl$8.99
Your favorite Chili served with or with out beans.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1404 King Street

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BGR

No reviews yet

At BGR, our kitchens are open for transparency into the quality food we use everyday and for customers to connect with the process. Our burgers are crafted with the highest quality beef and grilled to temperature over an open flame — not fried on a piece of stainless steel. Our bread is made for us by local bakers and delivered fresh daily. The tomatoes are the finest available and hand sliced – the way a tomato should be. It's not fast food, its food made right.

The Majestic To-Go

No reviews yet

The Majestic Easter Dinner To Go is available!

The Peoples Drug

No reviews yet

Peoples, to which it was often referred, is once again a great place to get a delicious sandwich, and a fantastic drink.

ESP Tea & Coffee

No reviews yet

To our canine parents, please leave a note on your online order and we'll bring your order out to you! Only service animals are allowed within ESP Tea and Coffee's premises. Thank you for your understanding and patronage!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston