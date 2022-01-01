Go
Hard Times Cafe

Great Food. Good People. Cheap Prices.

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6362 Springfield Blvd • $$

Avg 3.7 (918 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Alamo$12.29
Spaghetti mixed with a blend of parmesan and ranch, topped with tomatoes and spicy Texas grilled chicken.
Chili Bowl$8.59
Your choice of Chili with or with out beans
Grilled Wings
Bone-in grilled chicken wings in your choice of sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese and carrots.
5-Way Chili Mac$10.29
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti with shredded cheese, chopped onions and beans.
Corn Dog Nuggets$7.99
Nathan' all-beef mini corn dogs with mustard dipping sauce
Chili Over Rice$9.09
Your choice of Chili over cilantro rice.
4-Way Chili Mac$10.29
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti with shredded cheese and chopped onions.
Corn Bread$0.39
3-Way Chili Mac$9.99
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti with shredded cheese
Authentic Coney Dog$9.49
Two Nathan's All beef dogs with just the right amount of chili, shredded cheddar and onions. Served with fresh-cut fries and pickles.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

6362 Springfield Blvd

Springfield VA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
