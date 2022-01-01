Go
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery has been soulfully brewing an award winning selection of craft beers since 2011. Now offering a chef driven menu of pizza, salads, charcuterie and cheese, and desserts, as well as wine and cider.
Enjoy our expansive outdoor beer garden with fire pits and live music stage, our comfortable taproom, and our Barrel Room events space overlooking the indoor stage and our original 20-barrel brewhouse.
Online ordering for delivery 24-7. Orders placed after 11am will be delivered the following business day.

PIZZA

2410 Ownby Ln • $

Avg 4.5 (479 reviews)

Popular Items

House Caesar Salad$9.50
Baby romaine, classic Caesar dressing, cured egg yolk, Grana Padano, garlic bread crumbs
*No yolk and no bread crumb options
*Contains anchovy
Carrot Ginger Salad$8.00
Greenswell Growers (VA) lettuce mix, sesame-carrot vinaigrette, baby carrot, & pickled ginger
*vegan, gluten free
*contains soy
Cheese Pie$11.00
Crushed tomato topped with a blend of buffalo mozzarella, provolone & Grana Padano.
Pairs well with Fightin' Hokies Lager or Pils. Not a beer drinker? Try it with our West Creek Cider or one of our Suncrushes!
Margherita-Style Pie$12.00
Crushed California tomato, buffalo mozzarella, confit garlic, Grana Padano, basil.
Pairs beautifully with Richmond Lager, Fightin' Hokies Lager, or Pils. Savory and perfectly balanced, this pie is just perfect with a range of styles, but really shines with clean lagers, mild IPAs and pale ales, and cider.
Local Mushroom Pie$15.00
Black garlic/mushroom spread, sheep's milk ricotta, roasted Sandia Farms (VA) mushrooms, sesame-chili relish.
Try this earthy pie with our hoppy West Coast-Style IPA, The Great Return!
Soppressata - Hot Honey Pie$17.00
White pie w/ soppressata, mozzarella, local hot honey and herbed Grana Padano.
Pairs great with our Great Return!
Pepperoni Pie$13.00
Our classic cheese pie with sliced pepperoni.
Pairs perfectly with a classic lager, like Richmond Lager or Fightin' Hokies Lager. Spice character from the pepperoni makes this delicious with beers that display a bit more hop character, including Pils, and even Great Return IPA.
Spicy Sausage Pie$15.00
Italian sausage, 'nduja spread (cured pork, Calabrian chili, tomato), buffalo mozzarella, broccoli di rapa, caramelized onion.
Roasted Vegetable Pie$14.00
Crushed tomato, sheep's milk ricotta, seasonal vegetables, and Grana Padano. Vegetarian.
Vegan option available with Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella and miso/tofu "ricotta".
Excellent paired with Hardywood Singel, Pils, or Richmond Lager. Great with juicy IPAs, fruit beers, and most lagers.
2410 Ownby Ln

Richmond VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
