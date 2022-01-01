Hardywood
Hardywood West Creek is the ultimate brewery experience for craft beer lovers. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Richmond and nestled on 24 bucolic acres overlooking Tuckahoe Creek, Hardywood’s destination brewery includes a public taproom with a built-in stage, a mezzanine-level private event space with conference room, an outdoor patio and beer garden, and a food truck plaza.
820 Sanctuary Trail Dr
Popular Items
Location
820 Sanctuary Trail Dr
RICHMOND VA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
