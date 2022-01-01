Harker Heights restaurants you'll love
More about Arepitas
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Arepitas
440 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights
|Popular items
|Empanadas
|$4.99
Corn Fried Turnover with your choice of meat or cheese. Every empanada comes with 1 sauce each.
|Tostones
|$8.49
Green plantain chips + Ketchup, Mayoketchup and Garlic sauce + Mixed Cabbage Salad + White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Cilantro for garnish
|The Texan
|$10.99
Angus Sirloin Steak+ Grilled Chicken + Onions+ Red Bell Peppers+ Jalapenos + Tomato + White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
More about Acropolis Greek Cuisine
Acropolis Greek Cuisine
360 West Central Texas Expressway , #206, Harker Heights
|Popular items
|Hummus & Pita
|$5.99
A thick mixture of blended chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic.
|Whiskey Butter Penne
|$15.99
Grilled chicken in a creamy pink sauce, simmered with whiskey and butter, then topped with feta cheese.
|Chicken Plate
|$12.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.
More about Palmeras Tex Mex Con Sabor
Palmeras Tex Mex Con Sabor
201 E Central Texas Expy #1460, Harker Heights
|Popular items
|Queso Blanco
|$10.00
|4 Leches Cake
|$7.00
|Side Guacamole
|$6.00
More about Daiquiri Fusion - Harker Heights
Daiquiri Fusion - Harker Heights
101 W Veterans Memorial Blvd, Harker Heights
|Popular items
|Liquid Marijuana
margarita + animal + blue hawaiian + mango
|Suicide
EVERY flavor on the line
|Cherry Limeade
hurricane + margarita + amaretto sour
More about Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights
Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights
480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300, Harker Heights
|Popular items
|Bagel with Spread
|$1.15
Your choice of Bagel and Spread
|Muffins
|$3.00
Our scratch made muffins. If we do not have your muffin choice available, we will make a substitution.
|Latte
Shots of Espresso, Steamed milk, lightly topped with Foam
More about Homemadebymadeline
Homemadebymadeline
700E Knights Way Rd, Harker Heights
|Popular items
|Alcapurrias / meat alcapurrias
|$3.00
|Pastelillo carne y queso / meat and cheese turnover
|$2.50
|Pastelillo pollo y queso / chicken and cheese turnover
|$2.50
More about Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Harker Heights
Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Harker Heights
420 E FM 2410 Rd, Harker Heights
|Popular items
|Large 18"
|$15.99
More about Papa’s
Papa’s
302 Millers Crossing, #14, Harker Heights
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla--Half
|$6.49
More about Upscale
Upscale
110 West Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Harker Heights