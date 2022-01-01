Harker Heights restaurants you'll love

Harker Heights restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Harker Heights

Harker Heights's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Greek
Bagels
Latin American
Must-try Harker Heights restaurants

Arepitas image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Arepitas

440 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights

Avg 5 (845 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Empanadas$4.99
Corn Fried Turnover with your choice of meat or cheese. Every empanada comes with 1 sauce each.
Tostones$8.49
Green plantain chips + Ketchup, Mayoketchup and Garlic sauce + Mixed Cabbage Salad + White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Cilantro for garnish
The Texan$10.99
Angus Sirloin Steak+ Grilled Chicken + Onions+ Red Bell Peppers+ Jalapenos + Tomato + White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
Acropolis Greek Cuisine image

 

Acropolis Greek Cuisine

360 West Central Texas Expressway , #206, Harker Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hummus & Pita$5.99
A thick mixture of blended chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic.
Whiskey Butter Penne$15.99
Grilled chicken in a creamy pink sauce, simmered with whiskey and butter, then topped with feta cheese.
Chicken Plate$12.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.
Palmeras Tex Mex Con Sabor image

 

Palmeras Tex Mex Con Sabor

201 E Central Texas Expy #1460, Harker Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Queso Blanco$10.00
4 Leches Cake$7.00
Side Guacamole$6.00
Daiquiri Fusion - Harker Heights image

 

Daiquiri Fusion - Harker Heights

101 W Veterans Memorial Blvd, Harker Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Liquid Marijuana
margarita + animal + blue hawaiian + mango
Suicide
EVERY flavor on the line
Cherry Limeade
hurricane + margarita + amaretto sour
Banner pic

 

Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights

480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300, Harker Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel with Spread$1.15
Your choice of Bagel and Spread
Muffins$3.00
Our scratch made muffins. If we do not have your muffin choice available, we will make a substitution.
Latte
Shots of Espresso, Steamed milk, lightly topped with Foam
Homemadebymadeline image

 

Homemadebymadeline

700E Knights Way Rd, Harker Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Alcapurrias / meat alcapurrias$3.00
Pastelillo carne y queso / meat and cheese turnover$2.50
Pastelillo pollo y queso / chicken and cheese turnover$2.50
Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Harker Heights image

 

Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Harker Heights

420 E FM 2410 Rd, Harker Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large 18"$15.99
Main pic

 

Papa’s

302 Millers Crossing, #14, Harker Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla--Half$6.49
Restaurant banner

 

Upscale

110 West Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Harker Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Harker Heights

Quesadillas

