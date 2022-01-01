Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chef salad in
Harker Heights
/
Harker Heights
/
Chef Salad
Harker Heights restaurants that serve chef salad
Papa’s
302 Millers Crossing, #14, Harker Heights
No reviews yet
Club Chef Salad
$11.09
More about Papa’s
Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights
480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300, Harker Heights
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$8.99
Chef salad is served with black olives, ham, Italian dressing, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, Roma tomato, salami.
More about Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights
