Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Harker Heights

Go
Harker Heights restaurants
Toast

Harker Heights restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights

480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300, Harker Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Ham Bagel Sandwich$7.25
Ham, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers topped with our house made Pesto Sauce on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
More about Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights
Item pic

 

Homemadebymadeline

700E Knights Way Rd, Harker Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sandwich de tortilla, con jamón, queso, y vegetales / Ham, cheese, and veggies omelet sandwich$7.99
Sandwich de tortilla con jamón y queso / Ham and cheese omelet sandwich$6.99
Sandwich jamón, queso y huevo / Ham, cheese and egg sandwich$6.99
More about Homemadebymadeline

Browse other tasty dishes in Harker Heights

Flan

Salmon

Lasagna

Brisket

French Fries

Chef Salad

Grilled Chicken

Stew

Map

More near Harker Heights to explore

Leander

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Temple

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Belton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston