Ham sandwiches in Harker Heights
Harker Heights restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights
480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300, Harker Heights
|Italian Ham Bagel Sandwich
|$7.25
Ham, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers topped with our house made Pesto Sauce on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Homemadebymadeline
700E Knights Way Rd, Harker Heights
|Sandwich de tortilla, con jamón, queso, y vegetales / Ham, cheese, and veggies omelet sandwich
|$7.99
|Sandwich de tortilla con jamón y queso / Ham and cheese omelet sandwich
|$6.99
|Sandwich jamón, queso y huevo / Ham, cheese and egg sandwich
|$6.99