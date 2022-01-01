Hark's clubhouse
Come in and enjoy!
12709 Mirabeau Parkway Suite 50
Location
12709 Mirabeau Parkway Suite 50
Spokane Valley WA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
HANGRY'S
We are a family-owned restaurant based in Spokane Valley, Washington. Our food makes each customer feel like they’re eating a meal out of Grandma’s kitchen. We pride ourselves on a pet-friendly, family-friendly, and flavor friendly environment.
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Join us for great chef-crafted American food and drink. Open daily at 11am for lunch, dinner, and late-night.
Swing Lounge
Let's play golf! Any day. Every day.
Azteca - Valley
Come in and enjoy!