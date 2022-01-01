Harlem Ale House
Welcome to Harlem Ale House,
We are proud to offer you a selection of 200+ beers from around the world, a Classic American Cuisine (with a slight hoppy twist) Menu and Live Entertainment (almost every day)
Our moto is "Come as you are, Grab a cold brew, order a quick bite or a full meal and make a lot of new friends!"
101 W 127th St • $$
Location
101 W 127th St
New York NY
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
