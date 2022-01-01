Go
Welcome to Harlem Ale House,
We are proud to offer you a selection of 200+ beers from around the world, a Classic American Cuisine (with a slight hoppy twist) Menu and Live Entertainment (almost every day)
Our moto is "Come as you are, Grab a cold brew, order a quick bite or a full meal and make a lot of new friends!"

101 W 127th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

101 W 127th St

New York NY

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
