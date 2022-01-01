Harlem Shake Park Slope
Burgers, shakes, and good times, now the Brooklyn way!
119 5th Ave
Popular Items
Location
119 5th Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Black Iron Burger
Automatic 18% Gratuity on Tables 5 People or less.
Automatic 20% Gratuity on Tables 6 People or more.
Tiny's Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
INSA
Come in and enjoy!
Hot Dog Factory
Come in and enjoy!