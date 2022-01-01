Go
Harlem Shake Park Slope

Burgers, shakes, and good times, now the Brooklyn way!

119 5th Ave

Popular Items

Sweet Yam Fries$4.75
Hand cut, Southern skin-on yams, double fried in canola oil with added beef tallow.
Harlem Classic w/ Impossible$13.00
Two Impossible Meat patties, American cheese, onions, pickles, and special sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato roll.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders$11.00
Succulent chicken tenders, buttermilk brined, dredged and fried to golden perfection.
Mini Burger w/ Beef$6.00
One patty of proprietary blend of Pat la Frieda Beef, homemade pickles, onions, and special sauce on a buttered and toasted Martin's Potato Roll, served with American cheese.
Harlem Classic w/ Beef$8.50
Proprietary blend of Pat la Frieda Beef, homemade pickles, onions, and special sauce on a buttered and toasted Martin's Potato Roll, served with American cheese.
Curly Fries W/Chipotle Mayo$5.00
skin-on Kennebec potato, curled up, dusted with paprika and spices, and served with our smoky chipotle mayo.
Hot Mess w/ Beef$10.00
Two Pat la Frieda beef patties, pickled cherry pepper and bacon relish, American cheese, and smoky chipotle mayo on a toasted Martin's potato roll.
12oz Cookies & Cream Shake$6.00
Cheese Fries$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
Regular Fries$3.50
Skin-on, fried to a golden crisp in canola oil with added beef tallow
Location

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
