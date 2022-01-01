Go
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
American
Bars & Lounges

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

Open today 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1,573 Reviews

$$

902 W Washington St

San Diego, CA 92103

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$15.00
crispy fried chicken, ciabatta roll, jack cheese, frisee lettuce, chipotle aioli, tomato, onion, avocado, pomme frites
Beet Salad$15.00
arugula, goat cheese, honey roasted walnuts, citrus vinaigrette
Pork Schnitzel$20.00
tenderized pork filet, panko breading, onion gravy, sea salt, mashed potatoes
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine & baby kale, caesar dressing, anchovy, parmesan, crostini
Fried Calamari$13.00
tender fried calamari, house sauces
Buddha Bowl$16.00
quinoa, seasonal berries, roasted pine nuts,
rainbow carrots, beet hummus & lemon tahini dressing
Harley Gray Burger$16.00
Gold Canyon Angus, toasted brioche bun, frisee lettuce, tomato, onion, bleu cheese, garlic aioli, pomme frites
New England Clam Chowder$8.00
Santa Cruz Chowder Cook-Off Peoples Choice 1st Place
Chicken Club Wrap$15.00
charbroiled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, balsamic & ranch dressing, flour tortilla, Pomme Frites
Mahi Fish Tacos$17.00
grilled wild mahi mahi, corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, fresh diced tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno ranch, side of black beans
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm

902 W Washington St, San Diego CA 92103

Gallery

Item pic
b4efe457-446f-4456-97fa-7beabae4bc0e image
Harley Gray Burger image
Pork Schnitzel image
Caesar Salad image
Item pic
Item pic
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image

