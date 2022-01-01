Go
Harley Jacks Burgers and Brews

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

1020 route 16 • $$

Avg 4.1 (1036 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & buffalo chic$17.99
Cavatappi pasta in homemade cheese sauce topped with crushed ritz crackers
Buffalo Chicken fingers and bleu cheese crumbles
Mixed Grill$31.99
1/2 rack St Louis, BBQ chicken, Marinated Steak tips, baked beans, coleslaw & corn bread
Turkey Dinner$15.99
Hand carved all white meat, mashed, corn, & cranberry
Steak Tips$18.99
Handcut & marinated with 2 sides
Large Wings$15.99
1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs$17.99
Dry rubbed then cover with our homemade BBQ.
Served with 2 sides
Full Rack BBQ Ribs$26.99
Dry rubbed then cover with our homemade BBQ.
Served with 2 sides
Shepard's Pie$13.99
Classic scrambled burger, gravy, corn, mashed, cheese baked
Ahi Yellow Fin Tuna Bowl$17.99
Crispy Romaine, quinoa, garbanzo beans, Ahi tuna sliced & served rare, wasabi ranch drizzle
Small Tenders$9.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1020 route 16

Ossipee NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

