Harley Laguna Beach

A Neighborhood Restaurant by Chef Greg Daniels. We focus on creative, seasonal menus, backed up by genuine hospitality. We invite you to join us in beautiful Laguna Beach!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

370 Glenneyre St • $

Avg 4.4 (552 reviews)

Popular Items

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$19.00
niman ranch beef, tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger sauce, served on an oc baking company potato bun with french fries
SEARED AHI SANDWICH$22.00
seared yellowfin tuna, avocado, escabeche slaw
SINGLE CHEESEBURGER$10.00
Niman Ranch beef, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger sauce
*All burgers are fully cooked/ No temperature requests thank you*
FRIED CHICKEN MEAL
1/2 or whole gonestraw farms chicken, citrus and honey brined, with your choice of two sides
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$13.00
honey mustard
MAC AND CHEESE$14.00
parmesan, fontina, gruyere, panko bread crumbs
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$19.00
spicy honey, cole slaw, burger sauce, served on an oc baking company potato bun with french fries
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER$15.00
harissa spiced, greek yogurt, toasted almond, mint chimichurri
SPRING SALAD$15.00
farmers market greens, blood orange, tamai strawberries, roasted pumpkin seeds, aged spanish goat cheese, blood orange vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES$6.00
sea salt, ketchup
Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

370 Glenneyre St

Laguna Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
