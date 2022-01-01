Go
Toast

Harleys American Grille

Come in and enjoy!

283 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

"The French Onion" Burger$16.00
Wings 8 pc$16.00
See full menu

Location

283 Main Street

Farmingdale NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Portly Porker

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Dark Horse Tavern

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Farmingdale, The Dark Horse Tavern is the place to go for Cold Craft Beer, Delicious Pub Fare, and Signature Cocktails.

Main Street Pizza Company- South Farmingdale

No reviews yet

At Main Street Pizza Company, we blend Modern Italian and Old World Italian, using the highest quality ingredients. Delivery, takeout, dining in and catering, we cover it all.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston