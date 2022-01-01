Harleysville restaurants you'll love
Harleysville's top cuisines
Must-try Harleysville restaurants
More about The Energy Station
The Energy Station
2710 Shelly Road, Harleysville
|Popular items
|The Green Lane
|$9.75
Two fluffy pancakes, two eggs, any style, two strips of bacon and one sausage link.
|The Energizer
|$10.25
Three eggs, any style served with four strips of bacon, one sausage link, homefries and toast.
|Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.75
Two eggs, choice of meat & cheese on choice of bread.
More about Mainland Grille at Mainland Golf Course
Mainland Grille at Mainland Golf Course
2250 Rittenhouse Road, Harleysville
More about Arbour Square of Harleysville
Arbour Square of Harleysville
695 Main Street, Harleysville