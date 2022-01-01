Harlingen restaurants you'll love

Go
Harlingen restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Harlingen

Harlingen's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Harlingen restaurants

The Wild Marlin Bar & Grill image

 

The Wild Marlin Bar & Grill

1621 E Harrison Ave., Harlingen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Captain's Plate$17.99
Fish, shrimp, and a stuffed crab deep fried served with hushpuppies and fries.
Fried Fish Basket$10.99
Fish deep fried served with hushpuppies and fries.
Kids Fried Fish Basket$8.99
More about The Wild Marlin Bar & Grill
Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse- #2 image

 

Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse- #2

2410 Spur 54, Harlingen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse- #2
Restaurant banner

 

Calacas Tacos & Beer: Harlingen

6710 W Expy 83 Suite a-111, Harlingen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Charros Especiales$2.99
Charro Beans$1.99
Chuilitos Tacos$13.99
More about Calacas Tacos & Beer: Harlingen
Map

More near Harlingen to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Pharr

No reviews yet

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alamo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston