Harlingen restaurants you'll love

The Wild Marlin Bar & Grill
1621 E Harrison Ave., Harlingen
|Popular items
|Captain's Plate
|$17.99
Fish, shrimp, and a stuffed crab deep fried served with hushpuppies and fries.
|Fried Fish Basket
|$10.99
Fish deep fried served with hushpuppies and fries.
|Kids Fried Fish Basket
|$8.99
Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse- #2
2410 Spur 54, Harlingen