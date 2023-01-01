Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Harlingen

Go
Harlingen restaurants
Toast

Harlingen restaurants that serve enchiladas

La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ENCHILADAS$11.99
LUN ENCHILADAS$9.99
your choice of two ground beef or chicken ranchero covered with our homemade enchilada gravy and grated cheese. served with rice and beans
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Los Asados - Harlingen - 210 N. 77 Sunshine Strip

210 N. 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Beef Enchiladas$14.00
Served with rice & your choice of Charro or refried beans
Steak & Enchiladas$15.00
5 oz. sirloin, & two cheese enchiladas, served with salad, guacamole & tortillas
Carne Guisada & Enchiladas$13.00
Served with rice & your choice of Charro or refried beans
More about Los Asados - Harlingen - 210 N. 77 Sunshine Strip

Browse other tasty dishes in Harlingen

Tacos

Chalupas

Crispy Tacos

Tostadas

Carne Asada

Chimichangas

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Harlingen to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (90 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Pharr

No reviews yet

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Alamo

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (90 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (498 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (799 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (167 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston