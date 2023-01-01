Enchiladas in Harlingen
Harlingen restaurants that serve enchiladas
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|ENCHILADAS
|$11.99
|LUN ENCHILADAS
|$9.99
your choice of two ground beef or chicken ranchero covered with our homemade enchilada gravy and grated cheese. served with rice and beans
Los Asados - Harlingen - 210 N. 77 Sunshine Strip
210 N. 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|Fajita Beef Enchiladas
|$14.00
Served with rice & your choice of Charro or refried beans
|Steak & Enchiladas
|$15.00
5 oz. sirloin, & two cheese enchiladas, served with salad, guacamole & tortillas
|Carne Guisada & Enchiladas
|$13.00
Served with rice & your choice of Charro or refried beans