Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Harlingen

Go
Harlingen restaurants
Toast

Harlingen restaurants that serve flan

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$6.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Los Asados - Harlingen - 210 N. 77 Sunshine Strip

210 N. 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flan$7.00
Choco Flan$7.00
More about Los Asados - Harlingen - 210 N. 77 Sunshine Strip

Browse other tasty dishes in Harlingen

Enchiladas

Crispy Tacos

Baby Back Ribs

Chalupas

Chimichangas

Flautas

Tacos

Fajitas

Map

More near Harlingen to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (90 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Pharr

No reviews yet

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Alamo

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (90 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (498 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (799 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (167 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston